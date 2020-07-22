Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till FridayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:24 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot
The high court had Tuesday said it would deliver its order on July 24 on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them. The high court had asked the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till Friday
The Speaker, in his plea filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, has said that the disqualification process is part of the Assembly proceedings and hence, the high court could not have interfered by asking him to defer it till Friday.
