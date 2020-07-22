Muzaffarpur shelter home case: HC asks CBI to reply to Brajesh Thakur's appeal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the CBI on an appeal filed by Brajesh Thakur challenging his conviction and jail term in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the CBI on the appeal seeking to set aside the trial court's January 20 judgment convicting him in the case and February 11 sentencing order and listed it for further hearing on August 25.

"Status report or reply be filed by the CBI before the next date," the high court said. The high court also sought response of the CBI on Thakur's plea seeking suspension of the fine amount of Rs 32.20 lakh which was imposed on him by the trial court.

A trial court here had sentenced Thakur to "rigorous imprisonment till the remainder of his life" and imposed a fine of Rs 32.20 lakh on him, saying he was the "kingpin" of a "meticulously planned" conspiracy and "displayed extreme perversity". Thakur was sentenced for sexually assaulting several girls in the shelter home.

Besides Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People's Party (BPP) ticket, the trial court has also sent others to jail for life in the case.