Andhra Governor directs State govt to take action in connection with case of SEC reinstatement
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has directed the State government to take the necessary action as per the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the case of State Election Commissioner reinstatement.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:20 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has directed the State government to take the necessary action as per the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the case of State Election Commissioner reinstatement. The Governor's office has issued a letter to Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar in this regard.
Ramesh Kumar met with Governor on July 20, requesting him to direct the state government to follow the high court order and reinstate him as SEC. The high court has given direction to reinstate Nimmqgadda Ramesh Kumar. However, the state govt approached the Supreme Court. The SC verdict is still pending. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biswabhushan Harichandan
- Andhra
- SEC
- Andhra Pradesh High Court
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Andhra reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases
NGT directs companies to deposit compensation for victims in Andhra gas leak incidents
Andhra Pradesh govt to launch house site allotment to build 30 lakh houses
Andhra govt postpones house-site allotment, to build 30 lakh houses now
Andhra minister's convoy meets with accident; one constable dead, 3 injured