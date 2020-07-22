Left Menu
Rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations sent strong message to adversaries: Defence Minister

The Indian Air Force (IAF) sent a strong message to the adversaries through rapid deployment of its assets at forward locations in response to the situation in eastern Ladakh and earlier the manner in which it carried out the airstrikes in Balakot, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:41 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) sent a strong message to the adversaries through rapid deployment of its assets at forward locations in response to the situation in eastern Ladakh and earlier the manner in which it carried out the airstrikes in Balakot, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. "Defence Minister stated that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot, as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at the forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh, has sent a strong message to the adversaries," said Government of India.

The Defence Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing disengagement process between India-China at friction points between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. In the address to Air Force Commanders, the Defence Minister appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months.

Singh said that IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances was well regarded by the nation. He also said that IAF's contribution during the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force had transported medical supplies to the states and supporting agencies to combat the situation. (ANI)

