Vadodara man held for manufacturing fake sanitizers: Police

The Vadodara police arrested a man who was allegedly manufacturing fake sanitizers, endangering the health of several people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bharat Rathore, SP, Vadodara police, "The accused Anil Mittal, who was manufacturing fake sanitizer and endangering the lives of several people, has been arrested.

"The accused was carrying out an illegal business by manufacturing duplicate sanitizers in a residential area and sticking a company label on it. The police raided his warehouse and seized goods worth more than Rs 7 lakh," he added. (ANI)