How long to fill up vacancies in state consumer commission: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the AAP government as to how long it will take to fill up the vacant posts in the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DSCDRC). The query was posed to the Delhi government by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek while issuing notice to it and seeking its stand on a lawyer's plea seeking extension of tenure of a judicial member of the commission who retired on Tuesday.

The bench said since the commission member has already retired, how can his tenure be extended. The court also did not approve of the fact that the commission has been functioning with limited strength of three members as against a total of five.

Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh, during the hearing held via video conference, told the court that on Tuesday an advertisement has been issued for filling up the three vacant posts and the last date of application was August 14. The bench, thereafter, listed the matter for further hearing on August 31.

Petitioner-advocate Rahul Chauhan said that at present there are only two members in the commission including its president and this has impacted the disposal of cases by the DSCDRC..