NGT directs committee headed by former HC judge to submit report on twin ponds in Mathura

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed an oversight committee headed by former high court judge to submit report on twin ponds, 'Radha and Shyam kunds' in Mathura, the water of which has been found to be unfit for consumption.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:42 IST
New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed an oversight committee headed by former high court judge to submit report on twin ponds, 'Radha and Shyam kunds' in Mathura, the water of which has been found to be unfit for consumption. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the panel under the Chairmanship of Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad  HC, to submit report before August 11.

The NGT had earlier directed Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority to submit action taken report on the twin ponds, Radha and Shyam kunds, in Mathura after noting that the water there was unfit for consumption. It had directed that water quality of the two kunds may be displayed with clear warning that water was unfit for human consumption till the situation improves.

The tribunal had earlier constituted a committee comprising UP Pollution Control Board, Mathura District Magistrate and Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam and sought report. It had noted that micro-biological tests carried out earlier by S N Medical College, Agra found the presence of bacterial infection cholera in the waters of Radha Kund and Shyam Kund.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Sushil Raghav seeking remedial steps to stop discharge of sewage and domestic waste into Radha Kund and Shyam Kund in Arita village in Mathura. According to the applicant, in absence of proper sewerage system, accumulated sewage and domestic waste is being dumped into the Radha Kund.

