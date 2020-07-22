Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF well prepared to counter short term, strategic threats: Air Force Chief

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary, said Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:47 IST
IAF well prepared to counter short term, strategic threats: Air Force Chief
CAS, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary, said Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday. While addressing his commanders during Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CAS said, "The IAF was well prepared to counter short term, as well as strategic threats and the units, were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. The response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable.

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response. "Defence Minister stated that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot, as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at the forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh, has sent a strong message to the adversaries," said a release of Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing disengagement process between India-China at friction points between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. In the address to Air Force Commanders, the Defence Minister appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months.

Singh said that IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances was well regarded by the nation. He also said that IAF's contribution during the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force had transported medical supplies to the states and supporting agencies to combat the situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Italian eurosceptics in difficulty as EU fund deal boosts PM Conte

Italian eurosceptics seemed to be on shaky ground on Wednesday after the European Union approved a massive stimulus plan to help the blocs coronavirus-hit economy, with Rome set to receive a large chunk of the money.Rome expects to get 209 ...

Apex court's bar bodies urge SC to resume hearing of all matters

The bar associations of the Supreme Court have urged the apex court to resume hearings of all class of matters, which has been restricted at present in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. A resolution in this regard was passed ...

Rugby-World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports ruling body said on Wednesday A temporary international window between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5 has been proposed.The S...

Kerala's single day cases cross 1,000 mark for first time;

In the highest single day surge so far, Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,038 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers and five councillors, taking the infection tally to 15,032. The death toll climbed to 45 with a 75-year-old man fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020