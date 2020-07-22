Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri mosque demolition trial: Joshi likely to depose on Thus, Advani on Friday

A special CBI court holding the 1992 Babri mosque demolition trial is likely to record the statement of 86-year-old BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conference on Thursday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:01 IST
Babri mosque demolition trial: Joshi likely to depose on Thus, Advani on Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A special CBI court holding the 1992 Babri mosque demolition trial is likely to record the statement of 86-year-old BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conference on Thursday. Special Judge S K Yadav earlier on Monday, while slating July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani, 92, had also decided to record Joshi's statement on July 23.

The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of the recording of statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they also get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them. The court is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.

BJP leader Uma Bharti had appeared in person earlier this month before the court to make her depositions in the case. In her testimony, she had accused the then Congress-led central government of implicating her in the case due to political vendetta.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by ''kar sevaks'' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site. Advani and Joshi were leading the Ram temple movement at that time. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan, who was slated to depose in the case on Wednesday, failed to appear before the court because he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was advised to take complete rest in isolation. Considering Pradhan's ailment, the court fixed July 28 as the next date for his deposition. The court also issued an order for the attachment of accused Om Prakash Pandey's property. He was declared a proclaimed offender earlier by the court after repeated non-bailable warrants issued to arrest him could not be executed. Pandey is said to have become a seer 15-16 years ago and his whereabouts are not known, the CBI had told the court earlier.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Power sector in Puducherry won't be privatised, says CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the legislative assembly passed a resolution that power sector in the Union Territory will not be privatised. He said that all legislators present at the assembly supported the...

Luxury jet spurned by Mexico's president returning without a buyer after 1-1/2 years in U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the luxury presidential jet he plans to sell would return to Mexico later in the day, more than 1-12 years after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Mexico ha...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,849 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,86,492 in the state, the state Health Department said.The state has 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 p...

Ask people to celebrate Bakrid at home: UP DGP urges clerics

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday urged Muslim clerics to motivate people to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and refrain from offering collective namaaz. The festival falling on August 1 this year is also called Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Eid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020