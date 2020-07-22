Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC to set up panel to probe into Govt's mismanagement of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:17 IST
PIL in SC to set up panel to probe into Govt's mismanagement of COVID-19

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking setting up of a commission to conduct an independent inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Centre. The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing next week, said the commission be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising experts from fields of medical science, epidemiology, public health, law and social sciences.

“The response of the respondent (Union of India) to the pandemic and the deleterious impact of the same on the lives and livelihoods of citizens of the country is a definite matter of public importance and warrants appointment of a Commission...,” it said. The petition, filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, said that the centre failed to undertake timely and effective measures for containing the transmission of the disease within India even after being notified about the said disease by the WHO in early January, 2020 itself.

It said that the government failed to devise a national plan and did not take timely and targeted steps to handle the “inevitable impact of the lockdown regarding loss of jobs and incomes, destruction of livelihoods, starvation, destitution and the exodus of migrant workers and daily-wage earners from the cities to their respective hometowns and villages.” It further accused the government of “delay and lethargy” in ensuring adequate supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the safety of healthcare workers. It claimed that those lapses on the part of the centre led to a severe infraction of the fundamental rights of people.

“Respondent failed to nip the problem in the bud by not conducting effective screening and surveillance of international passengers coming into India as well as carrying out a public awareness campaign from January itself when India had very few casesof COVID-19. “Prior to March 4 and during the critical months of January and February, the respondent failed to conduct screening and surveillance of adequate number of international passengers,” it said.

Regarding the lockdown, it claimed that the manner in which it was implemented left a devastating impact on jobs, livelihoods and the overall economy.  “Nearly six crore people between the ages of 20 and 39have lost their jobs in April itself and the livelihoods of 40 million migrant workers have been abruptly disrupted.  “In the absence of adequate food and shelter provisions being provided by the Respondent, these migrant workers have been left to fend for themselves, with many walking thousands of kilometres to return to their hometowns/villages,” it said. It said that in absence of any advance planning or social security measures by the Respondent, the lockdown has deprived these migrant workers, daily wage earners and other vulnerable people of their right to livelihood, which has been held to be a part of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“...the right to life of healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other medical staff, has been compromised owing to the Respondent's inexplicable delay in scaling up the procurement of PPEs. These healthcare workers are subjected to extremely high viral loads while treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals, and therefore, are at greatest risk of contracting the virus,” it said..

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Power sector in Puducherry won't be privatised, says CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the legislative assembly passed a resolution that power sector in the Union Territory will not be privatised. He said that all legislators present at the assembly supported the...

Luxury jet spurned by Mexico's president returning without a buyer after 1-1/2 years in U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the luxury presidential jet he plans to sell would return to Mexico later in the day, more than 1-12 years after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Mexico ha...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,849 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,86,492 in the state, the state Health Department said.The state has 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 p...

Ask people to celebrate Bakrid at home: UP DGP urges clerics

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday urged Muslim clerics to motivate people to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and refrain from offering collective namaaz. The festival falling on August 1 this year is also called Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Eid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020