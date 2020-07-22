Left Menu
Will AYUSH Minister, Goa CM take responsibility of immunity booster's side effect, asks Cong

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:36 IST
Will AYUSH Minister, Goa CM take responsibility of immunity booster's side effect, asks Cong
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar on Wednesday raised questions over side effects of the immunity booster distributed by the state government amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chodankar asked, "Will AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant take responsibility for any side effects caused due to consumption of the above doses?"

Despite the order from the Ministry of AYUSH to prevent the public advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19, Goa government is selectively distributing the booster doses of Arsenicum Album 30 to the people. "Government needs to provide information to the public on scientific protocol adopted in the making of these booster doses," said Chodankar in a press release. He further said, "The tall claims made by the AYUSH Minister in the past of Prince Charles getting cured of ayurvedic medicines had fallen flat after the office of the Royal family had outrightly denied the same. Both, AYUSH Minister and the Chief Minister have not come out with any reply till date after the Congress Party demanded clarification on their claims of COVID patients in Goa recovering with Ayurvedic medicines."

There is complete trust deficit amongst the public about the steps taken by the government with regards to COVID pandemic situation in the state. The distribution of Arsenicum Album 30 has also attracted controversy as the said immunity boosters are distributed in select areas by the BJP Cadre, he said. He appealed to the people of Goa to consult their respective family physicians before taking any medicines or immunity boosters. It is very important that people take care of their own health and remain safe from getting infected from the virus, he added. (ANI)

