PM Modi suggests creating area-wise database of skills to help employers, job-seekers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that state governments should work for improving skills of people and courses should be improved in accordance with the requirement of the industries. In an interaction on Tuesday in which technology experts were present, he laid stress on role technology in connecting employers and job seekers.

"Technology should be used to create a database area-wise of the people with their skills. The database must be accessible to employers and job seekers," he said. The Prime Minister said a time will come when people want to do a job in the areas near their houses.

"If industries have knowledge about the skills of manpower of a certain location, then industries will prefer a location in order to have the desired skilled manpower. They will get the data of their skills using artificial intelligence and provide jobs to people in their areas," he said. The Prime Minister said there are mismatches when it comes to the job market.

"There are mismatches in the country. People who have certain kinds of skills, they do not get the job in the desired companies. Companies also do not get the expected set of people for the work. Governments should work on this and upgrade their syllabus to improve the skills of the people. Governments should improve courses in accordance with the requirement of the industries in their areas," he said. One of the participants Anjali Bansal said the Prime Minister's inputs and questions were inspiring and provided new dimensions.

"Yesterday got the opportunity to present digital platform for livelihood access for blue and gray collar workers to the Honourable Prime Minister and discuss Future Of Work. It was great to see him patiently viewing our presentation for more than 45 mins and taking notes. His inputs and questions were truly inspiring and gave us new dimensions to think on. Sharing some glimpses of our interaction," Bansal participant wrote on LinkedIn. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a tweet on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has emphasised use of technology to leapfrog in post COVID-19 era.

"PM Narendra Modi emphasises use of technology to leapfrog in post COVID19 era. Highlights significance of blue and grey workers, skills and use of AI/ML. Interacts with technology experts on Unnati (mobile employment exchange) and Telemedicine," he said in a tweet. (ANI)