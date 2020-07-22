Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi suggests creating area-wise database of skills to help employers, job-seekers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that state governments should work for improving skills of people and courses should be improved in accordance with the requirement of the industries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST
PM Modi suggests creating area-wise database of skills to help employers, job-seekers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with tech experts, bureaucrats. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that state governments should work for improving skills of people and courses should be improved in accordance with the requirement of the industries. In an interaction on Tuesday in which technology experts were present, he laid stress on role technology in connecting employers and job seekers.

"Technology should be used to create a database area-wise of the people with their skills. The database must be accessible to employers and job seekers," he said. The Prime Minister said a time will come when people want to do a job in the areas near their houses.

"If industries have knowledge about the skills of manpower of a certain location, then industries will prefer a location in order to have the desired skilled manpower. They will get the data of their skills using artificial intelligence and provide jobs to people in their areas," he said. The Prime Minister said there are mismatches when it comes to the job market.

"There are mismatches in the country. People who have certain kinds of skills, they do not get the job in the desired companies. Companies also do not get the expected set of people for the work. Governments should work on this and upgrade their syllabus to improve the skills of the people. Governments should improve courses in accordance with the requirement of the industries in their areas," he said. One of the participants Anjali Bansal said the Prime Minister's inputs and questions were inspiring and provided new dimensions.

"Yesterday got the opportunity to present digital platform for livelihood access for blue and gray collar workers to the Honourable Prime Minister and discuss Future Of Work. It was great to see him patiently viewing our presentation for more than 45 mins and taking notes. His inputs and questions were truly inspiring and gave us new dimensions to think on. Sharing some glimpses of our interaction," Bansal participant wrote on LinkedIn. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a tweet on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has emphasised use of technology to leapfrog in post COVID-19 era.

"PM Narendra Modi emphasises use of technology to leapfrog in post COVID19 era. Highlights significance of blue and grey workers, skills and use of AI/ML. Interacts with technology experts on Unnati (mobile employment exchange) and Telemedicine," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2 MLAs inducted in Andhra Pradesh cabinet

YSRCP MLAs -- Seediri Appalaraju and Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna -- have sworn in as ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddys cabinet. The two cabinet berths fell vacant after the elections of Pilli Subhash Chan...

Trump, Barr to expand anti-crime surge to several US cities

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce Wednesday that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime, expanding the administrations interventio...

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload nears 20,000-mark; death toll mounts to 108

Odishas COVID-19 caseload inched towards the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,078 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said. Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 108, he...

Man held for attempting to kidnap his brother's daughter in Delhi

Facing a shortage of funds, a man attempted to kidnap his brothers four-year-old daughter in Shakarpur area here to get a huge amount as ransom. However, the girls mother failed his abduction bid and saved her daughter from the clutches of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020