NIA arrests accused in case of seizure of Rs 6 lakhs, incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested accused Sunil Manjhi, resident of Giridih, Jharkhand in a case of seizure of Rs 6 Lakhs and incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre Manoj Kumar in 2018 while he was going to make levy payment to CPI (Maoist) terrorists. The accused has been sent to 4-day remand, NIA said in a statement.

A case was registered by the Jharkhand police against accused on January 22, 2018, and filed charge-sheet was filed in the case on July 17, 2018. Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation on July 22 in the same year, NIA said. "During the investigation, it was found that Accused Sunil Manjhi was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI (Maoist). He was very active in Naxal activities in Parasnath area of Giridih district, Jharkhand and was instrumental in the collection of huge amounts of levy from contractors engaged in developmental projects being undertaken in that area," NIA said.

The arrested accused was produced before the NIA Special Court, Ranchi, Jharkhand and four days' NIA remand has been taken for his custodial interrogation. Further investigation in the case is continued, NIA said. (ANI)

