Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan HC had no jurisdiction before decision on disqualification notice: Speaker tells SC

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that Rajasthan High Court had no jurisdiction to intervene on the disqualification notice issued to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs until a decision was taken on the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:24 IST
Rajasthan HC had no jurisdiction before decision on disqualification notice: Speaker tells SC
Supreme Court of India. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that Rajasthan High Court had no jurisdiction to intervene on the disqualification notice issued to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs until a decision was taken on the same. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Joshi, submitted that the court cannot direct the Speaker to extend the time for the MLAs to file their replies on the anti-defection notices.

"It is not in the jurisdiction of the court. The Rajasthan High Court was wrong in issuing a direction to the Speaker. This is against settled law on this point. The High Court had no jurisdiction until Speaker decided on the plea of Pilot and other MLAs' anti-defection proceedings," Sibal submitted. A three-judge bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari was hearing a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Speaker against the Rajasthan High Court's interim order on a plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLA of his camp.

Sibal submitted that the Speaker's decision on disqualification is subject to judicial review but added that nothing has happened yet. He said that the judicial review is possible only after a person is disqualified or suspended. "Judicial review is not permissible at a stage prior to the making of a decision by the Speaker. Prior to a decision, there can not be any interference (by the court), unless there is a suspension or disqualification," Sibal said.

The bench enquired Sibal about the grounds on which disqualification was sought? Responding to the query, Sibal said, "The MLAs didn't attend party meetings. They are indulging in anti-party activities. They gave interviews that they want a floor test. They are in a hotel in Haryana, incommunicado. This all led to actions meaning they want to part ways from the party."

He said that the grievance of the Speaker is purely constitutional. Justice Mishra asked Sibal if a person elected by the people cannot express his dissent. "Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy can somebody be shut down like this?" Justice Mishra said.

The Rajasthan High Court had on Tuesday asked Speaker CP Joshi to defer the proceedings pending before him on the disqualification notices issued to Pilot and 18 MLAs of his faction, and put off the verdict on the matter to till July 24. Joshi had earlier sent notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law after the chief whip's application for their disqualification. MLAs were earlier asked to present before Assembly Speaker on July 17, but the same was deferred in view of the hearing before the High Court.

The development had come even as Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vice president, PM pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of Indias independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve t...

Enhanced use of technology to be most disruptive change in legal profession going ahead: Survey

Enhanced use of technology is likely to be among the most disruptive changes in the legal profession over the next ten years, according to a survey of legal professionals released on Thursday. Commissioned by Gurgaon-based BML Munjal Univer...

China stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking

Chinese shares fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day win streak, after an abrupt U.S. order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston stoked geopolitical tensions and offered exits for investors who profited from the markets recent ra...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Super Rugby falls through cracks as COVID-19 shifts landscape

Super Rugby was no picture of health before it was floored by COVID-19 in March but the pandemic has all but crushed the competitions hopes of a quick recovery in 2021.The tournament spanning the Antipodes to the Americas may be revived if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020