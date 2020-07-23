Left Menu
Development News Edition

French foreign minister starts Lebanon visit, to urge reform

Lebanon began talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May but these have been put on hold in the absence of reforms and as differences arose between the government, the banking sector and politicians over the scale of vast financial losses in the system. The Lebanese presidency said Aoun met Le Drian, who is due to deliver a news conference at the foreign ministry later on Thursday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:48 IST
French foreign minister starts Lebanon visit, to urge reform

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to urge Lebanon to enact badly-needed reforms to help get the country out of an acute financial crisis during a visit to Beirut which started on Thursday with a meeting with President Michel Aoun. The financial crisis, rooted in decades of state corruption and waste, marks the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since the 1975-90 civil war. A collapsing currency has led to soaring inflation and poverty and savers have lost free access to their accounts in a paralysed banking system.

France has led international efforts to get Lebanon to reform, hosting a donor meeting in 2018 when more than $11 billion was pledged for infrastructure investment contingent on reforms which were promised but not delivered. Lebanon began talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May but these have been put on hold in the absence of reforms and as differences arose between the government, the banking sector and politicians over the scale of vast financial losses in the system.

The Lebanese presidency said Aoun met Le Drian, who is due to deliver a news conference at the foreign ministry later on Thursday. One of the many areas where donors want to see progress is fixing the wasteful state-owned electricity grid, which bleeds up to $2 billion a year in public funds while failing to meet the country's power needs.

Lebanon, with one of the highest public debt burdens in the world, defaulted on its foreign currency sovereign debt in March, citing critically low foreign reserves. The Lebanese pound has lost some 80% of its value since October. (Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vice president, PM pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of Indias independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve t...

Enhanced use of technology to be most disruptive change in legal profession going ahead: Survey

Enhanced use of technology is likely to be among the most disruptive changes in the legal profession over the next ten years, according to a survey of legal professionals released on Thursday. Commissioned by Gurgaon-based BML Munjal Univer...

China stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking

Chinese shares fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day win streak, after an abrupt U.S. order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston stoked geopolitical tensions and offered exits for investors who profited from the markets recent ra...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Super Rugby falls through cracks as COVID-19 shifts landscape

Super Rugby was no picture of health before it was floored by COVID-19 in March but the pandemic has all but crushed the competitions hopes of a quick recovery in 2021.The tournament spanning the Antipodes to the Americas may be revived if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020