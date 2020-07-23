Left Menu
Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi court allows 198 Indonesian nationals to walk free on fine

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 198 Indonesian nationals to walk free on the plea bargaining process after they accepted mild charges in connection with the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:54 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 198 Indonesian nationals to walk free on the plea bargaining process after they accepted mild charges in connection with the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin area. Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundra Azad asked 100 Indonesian nationals, who pleaded guilty, to pay a fine of Rs 7,000. While another Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma asked another 98 Indonesian nationals to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, one national from Indonesia claimed trial in the matter. All these foreign nationals were represented by advocates Ashima Mandla, Fahim Khan, and Ahmed Khan. Around 955 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March this year, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country.

The court had on July 6, said that there was prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons under Section14 (b) Foreigners Act, 1946, under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Indian Penal Code. Thereafter, the court had summoned all the accused on different dates who were charge-sheeted in 48 charge sheets and 11 supplementary charge sheets, filed by Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The court has also said that all the accused persons will appear through video conferencing. In view of the guidelines issued by the Delhi High Court, Delhi Police was also directed to facilitate the joining of the concerned official of the embassy for the purpose of identification of the accused persons and further proceedings. (ANI)

