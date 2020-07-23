UK says British National (Overseas) passports are legitimate

UK says British National (Overseas) passports are legitimateReuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:14 IST
Britain said that British National (Overseas) passports were a legitimate international travel document, responding to China's foreign ministry which said it would consider not recognizing them.
The BN(O) passports were issued to eligible Hong Kong citizens when Britain handed back the region to Chinese control. BN(O) eligible citizens have been offered a path to British citizenship following a row over new security laws imposed on Hong Kong.
ALSO READ
Boundary between Bhutan-China under negotiation, has not been demarcated: Royal Bhutanese Embassy
China lifts yuan midpoint to near 4-month high, but weaker than f'cast
China converts Hong Kong hotel into new national security office
China challenges the U.S. to reduce its nuclear arsenal to same level
China stocks rise for 7th day on bullish spirits