U.S. judge weighs making public records in Ghislaine Maxwell civil lawsuit

A U.S. judge is considering whether to unseal records from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate who is facing criminal charges that she lured girls for the late financier to sexually abuse.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:28 IST
A U.S. judge is considering whether to unseal records from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate who is facing criminal charges that she lured girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan was presiding over a Thursday hearing to discuss unsealing more than 80 documents that Maxwell wants to keep under wraps.

They include flight logs from Epstein's private jets, deposition testimony in 2016 in which Maxwell's lawyers said she was asked "intrusive" questions about her sex life, and police reports from Palm Beach, Florida, where Epstein had a home. The documents were part of a defamation lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell, which was confidentially settled in 2017.

Lawyers for Maxwell and Giuffre did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Giuffre has accused Maxwell of enabling Epstein to abuse her when she was underage. Maxwell has denied this.

Maxwell, 58, is being held in a Brooklyn jail after pleading not guilty on July 10 to charges she helped Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997, and committed perjury by denying knowledge of his abuse in depositions. She is trying to halt the dissemination of information that she believes could impede her defense in the criminal case, including out-of-court statements by prosecutors, FBI agents and lawyers for some accusers.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said in an order on Thursday that a gag order was not needed now to protect Maxwell's right to a fair trial, but that she "will not hesitate" to act if needed. Maxwell's lawyers have said several factors outweigh any presumption that the public be allowed to access the documents that Giuffre wants unsealed.

These include possible embarrassment, the risk that disclosures might "inappropriately influence potential witnesses or alleged victims," and the possibility many "non-parties" linked to Maxwell or Epstein could be exposed. Some records, including parts of Maxwell's deposition testimony, were unsealed on Aug. 9, 2019, one day after Epstein executed his will and one day before he was found hanged in his jail cell at age 66. His death was ruled a suicide.

Before his arrest Epstein had socialized over the years with many prominent people, including Britain's Prince Andrew, U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. He agreed with U.S. prosecutors in Miami in 2007 to plead guilty to state prostitution charges and spend 13 months in jail rather than face federal sex trafficking charges, an agreement now widely seen as too lenient.

