Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge finds Cohen target of retaliation, releases from prison

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was ordered released from prison and will return to home confinement on Friday after a federal judge found he was a target of retaliation for planning to publish a book about the president.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:29 IST
U.S. judge finds Cohen target of retaliation, releases from prison
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was ordered released from prison and will return to home confinement on Friday after a federal judge found he was a target of retaliation for planning to publish a book about the president. Cohen was sent home from prison in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was shackled again on July 9 after he questioned an agreement that barred him from publishing his book, engaging with news organizations and posting on social media. Judge Alvin Hellerstein said he had never in his 21 years on the bench seen a provision barring a prisoner from speaking to the media. "How can I take any other inference but that it was retaliatory?" Cohen has been in solitary confinement in a federal prison in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City.

Hellerstein asked the two sides to negotiate the media provision so that "it is consistent with the First Amendment but yet serve the purposes of confinement." For the time being, Cohen's lawyer said he would agree to the imposition of the media gag order pending the discussion so he does not have to wait.

The judge said he found that reasonable. "He should be released by 2 p.m. to his son," the judge said.

Cohen's lawyers had said in court papers the U.S. Bureau of Prisons violated his First Amendment rights to free speech. "Michael Cohen is currently imprisoned in solitary confinement because he is drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the President of the United States -- and because he recently made public that he intends to publish this book shortly before the upcoming election," Cohen's lawyers, who include attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union, wrote in seeking an order for his immediate release.

Lawyers for the government told the judge that Cohen was "antagonistic" during the July 9 meeting with probation officers. Hellerstein said Cohen and his lawyer were merely negotiating an agreement. Cohen on July 9 had taken issue with nearly every provision of an agreement that would have let him finish his sentence at home, prosecutors said. Among the provisions were the media ban, electronic monitoring and approval for employment.

Jon Gustin, a Federal Bureau of Prisons official, said in a court filing that he made the decision to send Cohen back to prison. "In my view, Cohen's behavior and, in particular, his refusal to sign the conditions of home confinement was unacceptable and undermined his suitability for placement on home confinement," Gustin wrote.

Cohen, who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, was sentenced in 2018 for directing hush payments to pornographic film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied having encounters. Cohen served a year of his three-year sentence before being released in May.

In a friend-of-the-court filing, 10 law professors said the government cannot jail a critic for exercising his right to free speech under the U.S. Constitution. The professors noted the Trump administration's "disparate treatment of its allies and prior attempts to silence or retaliate against critics of the President."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

1,257 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 55 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The death toll due to the pandemic in Indias financial capital rose to 5,927 with 55 ...

1.16 lakh COVID-19 tests done in Pune in 4 weeks: Authorities

The Pune district administration on Thursday said that it adopted an aggressive approach to curb the spread of COVID-19, as part of which it conducted over 1.16 tests in the city in the last four weeks. Asenior official said that over 27,00...

Calcutta HC to function regularly on restricted scale: Chief Justice

In order to strike a balance between access to justice and precautions to be taken owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that the court may function regularly on a restricted scale ...

BJP MP General (retd) V K Singh hands over ex-gratia cheque to slain journalist's family

A day after journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to his bullet wounds, BJP MP General retired V K Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the slain mans family in Krishna Nagar Bagu Colony here on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020