Kin alleges hospital not handing over COVID-19 patient's body

A woman has moved the Telangana High Court alleging that the body of her husband, who died of COVID-19, was not handed over to her by a private hospital here over pending dues, and sought relief. The woman,a daily labourer, in a writ petition filed before the court alleged that hospital management did not hand over her 49-year-old husband's remains after he died at the hospital on July 22 over non-payment of balance amount of treatment.

The woman's husband, who worked as a watchman, was admitted to the hospital on July 13 with high fever and respiratory problems. The hospital took his samples for COVID-19 test and he was found to be infected by the virus. The hospital doctors informed the woman that her husband died of coronavirus on Wednesday, she stated in the petition.

The petition has been listed and will come up for hearing on Friday, the woman's counsel said. The petitioner had initially paid an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh, which she had borrowed, and on July 22 the hospital authorities informed her that the total treatment charges were Rs 8.91 lakh.

After deducting the advance amount of Rs 2.50 lakh, the hospital authorities asked the petitioner to pay the balance of Rs 6.41 lakh and take her husband's remains. Seeking to declare the hospital's actions as illegal, arbitrary, she requested the High Court to issue an order directing the hospital to hand over her husbands body without insisting on the payment of the balance hospital treatment bill.

The petitioner also named the state and central governments as other respondents in her petition. Meanwhile, CEOof Continental Hospitals, Rahul Medakkarin a statement said that the hospital was taken aback by the allegations against it and vehemently denied all of it.

All the doctors at the hospital have given their very best to revive the patient all throughout the 11 day ICU care even as the patients family was counselled about the treatment progress and response. Despite best efforts, the patient developed complications and passed away.

"We empathize with the patient's family, but such allegations are very disheartening and demoralizing to our staff and doctors doing greater public good," the doctor added.