Nigeria: Lagos seals 43 structures on Airport Road for violating Physical Planning law

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 43 structures on Airport Road for violating the Physical Planning law of the state, according to a news report by Nairametrics.

Speaking during the sealing of the erring facilities on Wednesday, the Honourable Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako stated that the buildings, most of which are in use, were either built without planning permission or built without conforming to their approval order.

He emphasized that the area, being an international gateway to Lagos State, must not be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical developments on Airport Road and other areas of the State must conform to the planning laws of the government.

"It is by enforcing strict compliance with laws and regulations that we can halt the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings, protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organized and livable environment, "says Idris Salako.