Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns hearing in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

The Supreme Court Friday adjourned to August 4 the hearing in 2009 contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal after senior advocates representing them sought time to prepare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:40 IST
SC adjourns hearing in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday adjourned to August 4 the hearing in 2009 contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal after senior advocates representing them sought time to prepare. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave time to the lawyers and adjourned the matter.

Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, who is an intervener in the case, said he found it very difficult to advance arguments through video conferencing and it would be better if the case was heard after the normal hearing begins. He said he was not comfortable with the virtual court hearings.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, said this case had been pending for the past 9-10 years and they needed some time to prepare. The court said that even Constitution bench matters were now being heard through video conferencing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tarun Tejpal, said: "If we have waited for nine years, then I don't understand what the urgency is." Justice Mishra then said that let us start the hearing the court will not conclude the matter in a hurry. When Dhavan said he did not have all the case records, and maybe the court has them, Justice Mishra said, "We know Mr. Dhavan you have got a very good memory and you can very well start arguing".

The bench told senior advocate Shanti Bhushan that he was too old and should not be arguing this case. Sibal again requested the court to give some time to prepare in the matter.

The bench then said that it is giving some time to the counsels appearing in the matter to prepare and posted the matter for further hearing on August 4. The apex court in November 2009, had issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was the editor of the magazine. The matter was listed on Friday after the last hearing in May 2012.

On July 22, the top court had issued notice to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings initiated against him for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying his statements prima facie "brought the administration of justice in disrepute". While referring to recent tweets by Bhushan, the apex court said these statements are prima facie capable of "undermining the dignity and authority" of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

DST launches India-Russia collaboration joint R&D for technology development

The Department of Science and Technology has launched the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialization Programme in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI and Foundati...

Tanzania's former president Mkapa dies, presidency says

Tanzanias former President Benjamin Mkapa, who ushered in multiparty democracy at home and worked to end conflict in East Africa, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said. Mkapa led several regional peace mediation in...

After backlash, Malaysia makes U-turn on licenses for social media videos

A day after saying social media users would need to obtain a license before posting videos, Malaysias government abruptly abandoned the move, which critics said could have undermined freedom of expression. Expanding a decades old-law on vid...

Over 90 trainees at Police Training School in city test positive for COVID-19

Over 90 trainees at a Police Training School here have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Friday. After a constable tested positive some days ago, a random test was conducted at the training school near Thanisandra here,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020