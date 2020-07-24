Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan

The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the “inaction” of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly. The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:52 IST
BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan

A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the ruling party to retain majority in the assembly. The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the “inaction” of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly.

The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday. The Speaker passed an order on September 18 last year declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as an integral part of the Congress.

The BSP MLAs had joined the Congress as a group after the 2018 assembly polls to avoid action under the anti-defection law. PTI Corr SDA ASH ASH

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

DST launches India-Russia collaboration joint R&D for technology development

The Department of Science and Technology has launched the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialization Programme in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI and Foundati...

Tanzania's former president Mkapa dies, presidency says

Tanzanias former President Benjamin Mkapa, who ushered in multiparty democracy at home and worked to end conflict in East Africa, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said. Mkapa led several regional peace mediation in...

After backlash, Malaysia makes U-turn on licenses for social media videos

A day after saying social media users would need to obtain a license before posting videos, Malaysias government abruptly abandoned the move, which critics said could have undermined freedom of expression. Expanding a decades old-law on vid...

Over 90 trainees at Police Training School in city test positive for COVID-19

Over 90 trainees at a Police Training School here have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Friday. After a constable tested positive some days ago, a random test was conducted at the training school near Thanisandra here,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020