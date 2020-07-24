BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan
The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the “inaction” of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly. The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:52 IST
A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the ruling party to retain majority in the assembly. The petition by Madan Dilawar also challenges the “inaction” of the Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking the disqualification of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs from the assembly.
The petition will be heard in the HC on Monday. The Speaker passed an order on September 18 last year declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as an integral part of the Congress.
The BSP MLAs had joined the Congress as a group after the 2018 assembly polls to avoid action under the anti-defection law. PTI Corr SDA ASH ASH
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Congress
- Rajasthan High Court
- Madan Dilawar
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- MLAs
ALSO READ
BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients
Nimmagadda Ramesh should be allowed to function as SEC, says BJP
J-K LG condemns deadly attack on BJP leader in Bandipora
Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks CBI probe in gangster Vikas Dubey's case, raises questions over grant of "protection" to him.