DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 24

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:18 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 24

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JULY 24

** INDIANAPOLIS - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Indiana - 1145 GMT. ** RIGA - Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei will pay a working visit to Latvia. BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 25 ** JOHANNESBURG - South African ministers will brief reporters on the country's latest measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus - 1000 GMT.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia hosts virtual meet for APEC trade ministers - 0530 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 NAIROBI - Kenya president Kenyatta meets county governors on COVID-19 response plans, measures to take in response to surging cases. MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's pharmaceutical strategy in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15).

GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation.

CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT. HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 11

** LILONGWE - Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit Malawi to hold bilateral talks with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (to Aug.12) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 24

POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELSEU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

