Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indivior to resolve U.S. opioid treatment marketing claims for $600 million

Indivior Plc on Friday said it had agreed to pay $600 million and have a subsidiary plead guilty to a criminal charge to resolve U.S. allegations that it engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:36 IST
Indivior to resolve U.S. opioid treatment marketing claims for $600 million
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indivior Plc on Friday said it had agreed to pay $600 million and have a subsidiary plead guilty to a criminal charge to resolve U.S. allegations that it engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. The Slough, England-based company said it had reached the agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. state attorneys general and will make the payments over a period of seven years.

As part of the deal, Indivior Solutions Inc, the subsidiary, pleaded guilty earlier in the day in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, to one count of making a false statement relating to healthcare matters in 2012, a company spokesman said. The Justice Department agreed to dismiss all charges against the parent company contained in an indictment unveiled in April 2019, the company said. It was one of the few corporate prosecutions related to the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

That indictment alleged that Indivior deceived doctors and healthcare benefit programs into believing the film version of Suboxone, which has an opioid component, was safer and less susceptible to abuse than similar drugs. The indictment said Indivior also used an internet and telephone program touted as a resource for opioid addicts to connect them to doctors it knew were prescribing Suboxone and other opioids at high rates and in suspect circumstances.

Prosecutors said the scheme began before British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser spun off Indivior. Reckitt Benckiser last year agreed to pay $1.4 billion to resolved related claims. Indivior said it additionally is resolving a civil lawsuit the Justice Department joined in 2018 as well as a separate investigation by the FTC.

Indivior's former chief executive, Shaun Thaxter, pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the investigation.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. new home sales shine in June; business activity picks up

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose to a near 13-year high in June as the housing market outperforms the broader economy amid record low interest rates and migration from urban centers to lower-density areas because of the COVID-19 p...

Serving the underbanked, micro-financing, affordable housing: Bandhan Bank's Vision 2025

Bandhan Bank said it will continue expanding its geographical reach to underbanked areas, leverage its micro-financing skills and make inroads into affordable housing segment with the amalgamation of Gruh Finance as part of its strategies f...

Six more die due to COVID-19 in Assam, toll at 76

Six more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the toll to 76, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. All the deceased are aged between 54 and 85 years, he said.Three of them are from Guwahati, two from Karimganj and o...

Conditional permission of chardham yatra issued for people of other states

The Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board on Friday issued a revised standard operating procedure SOP allowing asymptomatic persons from outside the state to undertake the chardham yatra but with conditions. According to the revised SOP, asymptomat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020