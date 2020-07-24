Left Menu
Chinese who took refuge at San Francisco consulate now in U.S. custody - U.S. official

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from U.S. authorities at China's consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said. According to court filings in U.S. District Court in San Francisco this week, Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military.

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from U.S. authorities at China's consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said.

According to court filings in U.S. District Court in San Francisco this week, Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military. She was charged with visa fraud on June 26. The Justice Department official told reporters Tang was detained on Thursday night and did not have diplomatic immunity as she was not declared as a diplomatic official.

"She'll make her initial appearance in court later today," he said, alleging that Tang was part of a network of associates who concealed their military affiliation when applying for visas. The Chinese embassy did respond to a request for comment on the case.

