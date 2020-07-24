Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nurses dealing with non-COVID patients cannot be covered under Centre's insurance scheme: HC

On this aspect, the court asked the Delhi government, represented by additional standing counsel Anupam Srivastava, to consider setting up a special dedicated helpline for the nurses. The NGO had also sought implementation of a July 14 circular of DGHS directing all registered hospitals, both government and private, to file an undertaking that necessary PPE kits, N-95 masks and other protective equipment was being made available to their staff, including nurses, paramedics and housekeeping staff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:42 IST
Nurses dealing with non-COVID patients cannot be covered under Centre's insurance scheme: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said nurses not dealing with COVID-19 patients cannot be included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, which provides for a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline health workers, as doing so might affect the very budget of the scheme. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it ought to be kept in mind that such schemes are formulated on the basis of availability of funds.

"If more persons have to be included, budget of the scheme will be affected. Therefore, it is a policy decision to be taken by the respondent (Centre) whether to include other nurses or not," it said, adding that "this court will be slow to interfere with a policy decision". The observation by the bench came after perusing the affidavit filed by the Heath Ministry stating that under the scheme, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover has been provided to 22.12 lakh health workers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact of COVID-19 patients and therefore, would be at risk of being impacted by the virus.

The affidavit was filed through central government standing counsel Anil Soni. The court said such health workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients are at a high risk of getting infected and are a class unto themselves and it is for them the insurance benefits have been extended.

The observation came while disposing of a PIL by an NGO which had sought that the benefit of the scheme be extended to nurses working in private hospitals and nursing homes, whether in direct contact with coronavirus patients or not, and that the insurance premium be paid by the authorities at least for the limited period during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Besides that, the plea by NGO Distress Management Collective had also sought that N-95 masks and PPE kits be provided to all nurses in private nursing homes and hospitals, and ex-gratia be given to those working in such establishments who die attending to COVID-19 patients.

The plea had also sought setting up of a helpline on which the nurses can raise their grievances or lodge a complaint with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). On this aspect, the court asked the Delhi government, represented by additional standing counsel Anupam Srivastava, to consider setting up a special dedicated helpline for the nurses.

The NGO had also sought implementation of a July 14 circular of DGHS directing all registered hospitals, both government and private, to file an undertaking that necessary PPE kits, N-95 masks and other protective equipment was being made available to their staff, including nurses, paramedics and housekeeping staff. On this aspect, the bench directed that the authority which issued the circular has to ensure that it is executed and implemented by the private nursing homes and hospitals.

The court said that any individual case of violation can be brought to its attention and requisite orders will be passed after hearing the alleged violator. It went on to add that in the instant case, looking at the steps taken by the Centre and the Delhi government it sees no further reason to monitor the case.

"Suffice to say that respondents (Centre and Delhi government) have taken all care of the situation," it added. The Delhi government, in its affidavit, had said that ex-gratia would be provided posthumously to only those persons, whether in private or public sector, who are deployed for COVID duties.

It also said that a nodal officer would be appointed by DGHS for dealing with complaints of health workers. The NGO, which claims to be a group of social workers, healthcare professionals, lawyers, retired bureaucrats and retired judges, had alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government have a "discriminatory approach" towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to those working in state-run facilities.

It had also claimed that private entities which run these nursing homes/hospitals "are maintaining nil or meagre inventory of requisite stock of safety equipment" and are not exercising basic precautions for safety and security of their healthcare workers..

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Brush fire put out in Iranian capital, authorities say

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighbourhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported ...

Seabrook will not travel with Blackhawks for playoffs

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will not be joining his team in Edmonton for the playoffs. I dont feel comfortable yet, Seabrook said Friday as he works his way back from three separate surgeries. He had surgery on his right sh...

UK PM Johnson says maybe he could have managed pandemic differently

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.He has pledged to hold an inquiry into his handling of th...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020