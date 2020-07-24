Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly convened from Aug 3, to be held at Patna's Gyan Bhavan

The Monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will be held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna from August 3.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:43 IST
Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly convened from Aug 3, to be held at Patna's Gyan Bhavan
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will be held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna from August 3.

According to the notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Bihar government, the decision to hold the sessions at the aforementioned place was taken in view of social distancing being mandatory owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the sessions of the Vidhan Sabha will be held on the first floor, that of the Legislative Council will be held on the first floor of the building. (ANI)

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...

Brush fire put out in Iranian capital, authorities say

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighbourhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported ...

Seabrook will not travel with Blackhawks for playoffs

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will not be joining his team in Edmonton for the playoffs. I dont feel comfortable yet, Seabrook said Friday as he works his way back from three separate surgeries. He had surgery on his right sh...

UK PM Johnson says maybe he could have managed pandemic differently

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.He has pledged to hold an inquiry into his handling of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020