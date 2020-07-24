Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houston consulate one of worst offenders in Chinese espionage, say U.S. officials

China's Houston consulate, which is due to be closed on Friday, has been one of the worst offenders in terms of Chinese espionage in the United States and its actions went well over the line of what was acceptable, senior U.S. officials said on Friday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:50 IST
Houston consulate one of worst offenders in Chinese espionage, say U.S. officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's Houston consulate, which is due to be closed on Friday, has been one of the worst offenders in terms of Chinese espionage in the United States and its actions went well over the line of what was acceptable, senior U.S. officials said on Friday. The United States ordered the consulate closed this week, leading China to retaliate on Friday by telling Washington to shut its consulate in the city of Chengdu, as relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorate.

In a briefing for journalists, a senior State Department official linked espionage activity at the Houston consulate to China's pursuit of research into a vaccine for the new coronavirus. The official said China had been very clear about its intent to be first to the market with a coronavirus vaccine.

"The medical connections here aren't lost on me and ... the medical connection in Houston is also pretty specific," the official said. While the official gave no details of what aspects of vaccine research may have been targeted or where, Texas is home to the Galveston National Laboratory, an anchor lab for the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease Biodefense Laboratories Network, which supports government-funded research.

The lab is located on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, where researchers have been conducting COVID-19 vaccine research. University officials declined to comment. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has described the U.S. allegations as "malicious slander" and the consulate closure as "unreasonable."

A senior U.S. Justice Department official said it was accepted that consulates of all countries were bases of operations for foreign intelligence services. "It's understood that there will be some activity here by those services," he said. But, he added, "The sum total of the Houston consulate's activities went well over the line of what we're willing to accept."

"At some point you say, 'enough is enough' and you decide which are one of the worst offenders," he said. The Justice Department official said that while illegal, the activities were "not necessarily amenable to criminal charges," due in part to the diplomatic immunity that consulate officials enjoy.

The senior State Department official said, despite the disagreement between the two countries, U.S. diplomats who had been withdrawn from China earlier this year because of the coronavirus outbreak there would continue to return. "The Chinese side has been cooperative in that; they understand the need to get back to balance," he said.

A flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats left the United States on Wednesday as Washington pressed ahead with its plan to restaff its mission in China. According to a July 17 internal State Department email seen by Reuters, more such flights are planned.

It said these included a tentative July 29 flight to Tianjin and Beijing that was in the initial planning stages, while a target date for another flight, to Guangzhou, was still to be determined.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...

Brush fire put out in Iranian capital, authorities say

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighbourhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported ...

Seabrook will not travel with Blackhawks for playoffs

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will not be joining his team in Edmonton for the playoffs. I dont feel comfortable yet, Seabrook said Friday as he works his way back from three separate surgeries. He had surgery on his right sh...

UK PM Johnson says maybe he could have managed pandemic differently

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.He has pledged to hold an inquiry into his handling of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020