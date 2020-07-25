Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court turns down church challenge to Nevada pandemic rules

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to lift a 50-person limit on religious services adopted by Nevada's Democratic governor in response to the coronavirus pandemic. By a 5-4 vote, the justices denied a request by Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in rural Nevada for an interim order that would have allowed it to host services for about 90 congregants.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 06:14 IST
U.S. Supreme Court turns down church challenge to Nevada pandemic rules

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to lift a 50-person limit on religious services adopted by Nevada's Democratic governor in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices denied a request by Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in rural Nevada for an interim order that would have allowed it to host services for about 90 congregants. Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, voted with the court's four liberal members.

The majority did not explain its reasoning. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a dissent that Nevada was discriminating against religious groups in favor of casinos, which under Governor Steve Sisolak's reopening plans do not face the same 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.

"That Nevada would discriminate in favor of the powerful gaming industry and its employees may not come as a surprise, but this Court's willingness to allow such discrimination is disappointing," Alito wrote, adding that Sisolak's plans allow thousands of people to gather in casinos. The church said in court filings that it had adopted social distancing protocols and had planned to limit attendance to less than 50% of its building's capacity.

Nevada's lawyers had defended the limit on in-person religious services, saying churches were being treated no differently than museums, zoos, and some schools. In May, the high court rejected challenges to similar coronavirus-related curbs on religious services in California and Illinois.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Hendricks goes distance in Cubs' shutout win over Brewers

David Ross first big managerial decision for the Chicago Cubs was an unqualified success. Kyle Hendricks became the first Chicago starter in 46 years to go the distance on Opening Night, firing a three-hit shutout Friday in the Cubs 3-0 win...

Sudan armed group attacks Darfur village, killing at least 7

A Sudanese paramilitary group attacked civilians in the war-scarred region of South Darfur, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 more, local activists and a rebel group said Friday. The assault in the troubled province came a week ...

Trump administration eases drone export standards

In a significant development, the Trump administration on Friday relaxed standards for exporting drones to friendly countries. Under the new policy, drones that fly at speeds below 800 km per hour are no longer subject to the Missile Techno...

S.Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March

South Korea reported 113 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said, the largest one-day increase since March, bringing the countrys total to 14,092.Of the new cases, 86 were imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020