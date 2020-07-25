Andhra Pradesh to get more COVID-19 hospitals

State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the number of dedicated COVID hospitals is being increased in Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister's office confirmed. The Chief Minister said that Rs1,000 crore will be spent in the next six months on developing infrastructure, medication and high-end facilities in these hospitals.

"During a review meeting on COVID-19 remedial steps, Chief Minister said that number of dedicated COVID hospitals is being increased and Rs 1,000 crore will be spent in the next six months for developing infrastructure, medication and high-end facilities in these hospitals," CMO said in a statement. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 72,711 COVID-19 cases including, 34,272 active cases, 37,555 recovered and 884 deaths so far. (ANI)