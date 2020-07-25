Left Menu
Rajasthan CM's son accuses BJP of 'conspiring' to topple Congress govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot on Saturday slammed the BJP for a "conspiracy" attempting to topple Congress-led state government in the State.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-07-2020 14:52 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot addressing a protest rally in Jaipur on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot on Saturday slammed the BJP for a "conspiracy" attempting to topple Congress-led state government in the State. Addressing party supporters during a protest rally in Jaipur against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gehlot said, "BJP at the Centre is involved in the conspiracy to topple democratically elected Rajasthan government. For the last one and half years, we have worked for farmers, we have effectively tackled coronavirus. I think BJP can not deal with it and hence they are conspiring to topple Congress-led Rajasthan government."

"BJP toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka but I am sure that this time BJP has chosen a wrong state. This time Congress workers are united in Rajasthan and they will not able to fulfil their dreams of toppling the government," he added. Vaibhav Gehlot also questioned the reason for holding assembly session.

"What is the reason to not hold assembly session at a time when the Rajasthan government has called for assembly session. In Madhya Pradesh, they have called assembly session in the middle of a pandemic. When the Rajasthan government is calling for the session, they are not allowing the session," Vaibhav Gehlot said. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday in a letter to CM Gehlot said that latter had sought to politicise the desire of the government for assembly session and the decision that has to be taken and he was hurt by it. Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said on Friday that state government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to normal procedures. (ANI)

