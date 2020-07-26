UP: Sand artists pay tribute to soldiers on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'
ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:41 IST
On the occasion of the 21st 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on Sunday, artists in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj paid tributes to the Indian Army by creating a sand sculpture with message 'Kargil Vijay Diwas; Salute our Army'. While speaking on the occasion, Prajapati, one of the sand artists said, "Our soldiers risk their lives to save ours and to pay tribute to them and motivate them, we made sand art."
"Today, we made sand art on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. With this art, we want to pay tribute to the Indian Army. This was the day when India won the war against Pakistan. It's an occasion and to celebrate it, we made sand art," said Ajay Gupta, another sand artist. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)
