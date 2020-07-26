Correct, positive approach helps in transforming distressing times into opportunities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a correct and positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities. "The correct approach, a positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities, adversities into triggers of development and progress," the Prime Minister said during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme.

He stressed that in the present times of corona, we have witnessed how the youth and women of our country have come up with new experiments on the basis of their talent and skills. "In Bihar, many women self-help groups have begun making masks with Madhubani motifs... by and by, they turned out to be very popular. These Madhubani masks, in a way, propagate a regional tradition; besides protecting health, they also create opportunities for livelihood," he said.

The Prime Minister while highlighting that bamboo grows abundantly in the North East, said: "Now, using the same bamboo, artisans of Tripura, Manipur and Assam have started crafting high-quality water bottles and tiffin-boxes. If you glance at the craftsmanship of these bottles, you will not believe that Bamboo can be used to create such fine products. Moreover, these bottles are eco friendly." "An example from Jharkhand shows us how small local products can be hugely successful. In Bishunpur, Jharkhand, more than thirty groups are collectively cultivating lemongrass. It takes four months for lemongrass to mature and its oil fetches a decent price in the market. These days, this product is much in demand," he added.

Further, the Prime Minister referred to Ladakh and Kutch and highlighted how they are contributing to making India self-reliant in their own unique way. "I also wish to refer to two regions of the country- both are hundreds of kilometres apart; yet are contributing to making India self-reliant in their own unique, novel ways. One is Ladakh; the other is Kutch...in Ladakh, a distinct fruit called chooli or apricot also known as Khubani is grown. This product has the capacity to transform the economy of the area," he said while adding that unfortunately, vagaries of supply chains and weather are some of the formidable challenges it keeps facing.

"To reduce spoilage to the minimum, a new innovation has been adopted for use. This is a dual system, called solar apricot dryer and space heater. This desiccates apricots, other fruits and vegetables as per requirement; that too in a hygienic manner," he said. "On the other side, these days, farmers of Kutch are making commendable efforts in the cultivation of dragon fruit. Many people are perplexed when they hear Kutch and dragon fruit together. But, today, many farmers there have taken to this activity. Many innovations are taking place for enhancing fruit quality, productivity and yield," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he has been told that the popularity of dragon fruits is constantly increasing, especially usage in breakfast has increased considerably. "The farmers of Kutch have resolved that the country should not import dragon fruit and this is what self-reliance is all about," he said. Giving an example of youth from Bihar he said, "Earlier they used to do routine jobs. One day, they decided to start cultivating pearls. In their area, people did not know much about this, but, this group of people, first, gathered all the requisite information, went to Jaipur and Bhubaneswar and took training and started cultivating pearls in their village".

"Today, they are not just earning a lot from this activity but have also started training the migrant labourers returning from other states at Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Patna. And for many people, this has opened the avenues to self-reliance," he added. (ANI)