8 deaths, 1,593 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

1,593 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 998 recoveries have been reported from Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government. With 1,593 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 54,059 including 12,264 active cases. While 41,332 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 463. A total of 15,654 samples were tested, it added.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)