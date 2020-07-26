Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan urges govt to form National Commission for Migrant Workers

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan (PDUSS) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government to take immediate steps for setting up a National Commission for Migrant Workers on the lines of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Minorities. "This has become imperative in view of the widespread problems and exploitation faced by these millions of migrants who constitute the largest nomadic workforce in the committee," PDUSS said in a statement.

The PDUSS through its founding members - Anand Mani and Vinod Shukla - has already submitted a draft bill on the contours and composition of the proposed National Commission for Minorities along with its independent state-level National Commissions. The draft and model Bill has already been presented to the NITI Aayog more than two months ago. (ANI)