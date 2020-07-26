Jitendra Singh speaks to Assam CM, offers all possible assistance for flood-hit regions

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonawal on the telephone and "offered whatever possible flood assistance from the DoNER Ministry to restore and repair infrastructure damages caused by incessant rains, floods and landslides." "Later, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the North Eastern Council (NEC), under the aegis of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), will extend whatever possible help for restoration and repair of damaged infrastructures, in the wake of incessant rains and floods," Ministry of Development of North-East Region said in a release.

According to the release, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the ministry would also coordinate financial and other help from other agencies of government and other sources. He said, "Well-being and concern of the people of the North East is the top priority of the Modi government."

The Minister of Development of North Eastern Region also informed that the Central government was constantly monitoring the flood situation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other affected states in the North East, the release informed. He stated that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally inquiring about it and taking regular updates."

"DoNER Minister informed that the flood this year in the State of Assam has severely affected around 56 lacs of people in 30 districts, taking the death toll to over 120 so far," the release said. Singh said, there have already been three waves of floods this year causing extensive damage and disruption to normal life and a huge burden on the state of Assam which is now facing twin challenges along with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The floods have affected both human lives and the rich wildlife, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh was quoted as saying that the rescue and relief measures were in full swing. The state is also doing its best to rescue animals including those in the Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary with improved techniques and resources, he said. "Both Central and State Governments are working in tandem to deal with this natural disaster, said the Minister. The Union Home Ministry is also monitoring the situation on a daily basis, he added," the release from the ministry read. (ANI)