Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar speaks to Israeli counterpart, reiterate cooperation in COVID-19 fight

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and reiterated cooperation between the two countries in combatting the coronavirus challenge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:03 IST
Jaishankar speaks to Israeli counterpart, reiterate cooperation in COVID-19 fight
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and reiterated cooperation between the two countries in combatting the coronavirus challenge. "Pleasure to hear from FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi of Israel. The India-Israel partnership is currently focused on combating the #COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, the Israeli Embassy in India said Tel Aviv has decided to send India this week a team of scientists working to develop a rapid testing kit for coronavirus. The Israeli team will work in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The testing of the first phase was already done in Israel and the last stage will now be carried out in India for the testing kit which can give results within a minute, according to a statement by the embassy.

It also said Israel's ministries of foreign affairs, defence and health will lead an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation between India and Israel. The infection tally in India is around 1.3 million on Sunday with 48,661 fresh cases reported within the last 24 hours, according to government data. Meanwhile, 705 more deaths reported during this time took the total to 32,063. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalized on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...

Reports: Giants to release K Rosas, sign Catanzaro

The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this summer, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rosas was arrested in Butte County, Calif., after a June 15 car accident. Police said he w...

Spanish league cancels game involving club affected by virus

The second-division game postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases will not be played, the Spanish league said Sunday. The league made the announcement after new test results took the total number of COVID-19 cases at club Fuenl...

If enemy attacks us, we will give befitting response as shown in Kargil: Rajnath

If an enemy attacks India, it will give a befitting response as shown in Kargil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said on the 21st anniversary of the countrys victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. He also said India is a peace lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020