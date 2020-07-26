Madhya Pradesh reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

A total of 874 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, informed the State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh now has a total of 27,800 positive cases of COVID-19, including 7,857 active cases and 19,132 recoveries.

So far, 811 deaths have been reported from the state. Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total figure includes 4,67,882 active cases and 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063.