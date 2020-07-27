No decision yet on convening Rajasthan assembly session

Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state, said sources on Monday. According to sources, no decision has been taken yet on the Assembly session.

"Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state. The Raj Bhawan also sought some additional details from the state government. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly session," sources told ANI. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.Gehlot had on Saturday said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepened, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any "no confidence motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session. There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor requesting him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday.

The development had come as Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)