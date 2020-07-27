Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision yet on convening Rajasthan assembly session

Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state, said sources on Monday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:31 IST
No decision yet on convening Rajasthan assembly session
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Assembly. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state, said sources on Monday. According to sources, no decision has been taken yet on the Assembly session.

"Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state. The Raj Bhawan also sought some additional details from the state government. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly session," sources told ANI. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.Gehlot had on Saturday said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepened, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any "no confidence motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session. There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor requesting him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday.

The development had come as Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

ICC launches Super League qualification pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India that aims to add context to the 50-over format. Hosts India and the next top seven teams in the Super League will aut...

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS official questioned by NIA for second time

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar is being questioned by the National Investigation Agency officials here for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case, sources said on Monday. He was served n...

Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

A downgraded Hanna continued charging across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico, where flooding remained the biggest threat Monday in a region that was already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus. Hanna, down...

Hurricane Douglas within 'razor thin' distance of Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas came within razor thin distance of the Hawaiian Islands but spared the state the worst of the strong winds, storm surge and flooding officials had warned about. Meteorologists cautioned the hurricanes path could shift slig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020