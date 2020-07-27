One CAF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

One Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel was killed in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Kademta camp in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. According to the police, two rounds of exchange of fire took place.

Inspector-General of police Bastar P Sundarraj said, "Constable Jitendra Bagde of 22nd Batallion Chhattisgarh Armed Force deployed for camp security in Kademeta camp, Police Station Chhottedongar, District Narayanpur was killed in a targeted firing by Naxals." "No further exchange of fire after the initial two rounds of targeted firing by the Naxals," he said.

"Prima Facie it appears that a small action team (a couple of Naxal cadres) was involved in the incident," he added. Search operation is underway. (ANI)