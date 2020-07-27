Left Menu
CRPF is committed to serving the nation: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

On CRPF's 82nd Foundation Day, Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS), Nityanand Rai paid tribute to the forces. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has full confidence in Central Reserve Police Force, which is committed to serving the nation.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai speaking on CRPF's 82nd Foundation Day.. Image Credit: ANI

On CRPF's 82nd Foundation Day, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai paid tribute to the forces. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have full confidence in the Central Reserve Police Force, which is committed to serving the nation. "Fearlessness is your (CRPF's) identity and you are committed to service and loyalty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have confidence in the Central Reserve Police Force," said Nityanand Rai on CRPF's 82nd Foundation Day.

Recalling a clash between India-China which occurred in 1959, he said, "In the Hot Springs area of Ladakh in Oct 1959, when China attacked us, 10 CRPF jawans lost their lives but China had to suffer a heavier loss." Speaking on the occasion, CRPF DG Dr Anand Prakash Maheshwari said that the country is indebted to all fallen soldiers who made sacrifices for the country.

"We are indebted to all those fallen soldiers who made sacrifices. More than 2,200 heroes have been martyred. This force celebrates their sacrifice and heroism. This country has embellished this force with nearly 2,000 gallantry medals," said DG Maheshwari. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings to the CRPF personnel.Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe.

"Greetings to all CRPF personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

