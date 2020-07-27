Left Menu
Delhi govt launches portal for job-seekers, employers

Delhi government has launched a portal for better coordination between job seekers and employers in the national capital, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Minister for Labour, Employment Gopal Rai at a press conference on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government has launched a portal for better coordination between job seekers and employers in the national capital, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. "Today construction work has started but workers are missing, employees who lost their jobs are not being able to find new ones. To provide a common meeting ground for both job seekers, the Delhi government is going to start a portal jobs.delhi.gov.in, any employer seeking personnel can register and enlist what all qualifications he is seeking," Kejriwal said at a press conference here.

"Similarly those searching for jobs can also register on this website, enlisting their experience, qualifications, and areas in which they are interested in finding work. There are many categories on the portal, I believe this will help every sector and job-seekers," he added. The conference was also attended by Minister for Employment, Development, Labour in the Delhi government, Gopal Rai, who implored job-seekers to get themselves registered on the portal and find employment at the earliest.

He said that the street vendors, hawkers from today will be allowed to sell their wares freely in the national capital. He added that the next step forward was providing jobs back to the people and rebuild the economy and urged businessmen, government agencies, NGOs to bring Delhi back on track and also pleaded to the migrants who had gone back to their native places during the peak of the crisis to return to the national capital.

Kejriwal had earlier said that there is an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital with the recovery rate standing at 88 per cent and only nine per cent of the total confirmed cases were still infected. He also said that a sharp decline had been noticed in the COVID related deaths in Delhi and there was also a slump in the number of new positive cases being found. (ANI)

