COVID-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in the country, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pc

The case fatality rate (CFR) for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The case fatality rate (CFR) for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This, according to the Ministry, has been achieved through the combined and focused efforts of the Union and various state and union territory governments for early detection, isolation and efficient clinical management of hospitalised patients.

"With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.28 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the Ministry said. It further added that, "Continuing the streak of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the fourth successive day, 31,991 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total recoveries beyond nine lakhs and the number currently stands at 9,17,567. The Recovery Rate is 64 per cent."

As of Monday, the recovered cases exceed the active cases by 4,32,453. India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated patients. With in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has reached 32,771. (ANI)

