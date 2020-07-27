Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that in view of the steps taken by the Delhi government it was not going to further monitor the PIL initiated by the high court to assess the preparedness of the authorities here to handle the rising COVID-19 cases now and during the coming days. The bench directed the Delhi government to ensure that the official orders and directions issued by it and the court with regard to real time update of data of availability of beds and ventilators as also conducting tests be followed by the hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:50 IST
Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday said the AAP government has taken adequate steps like increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities, and creating plasma banks to handle the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that in view of the steps taken by the Delhi government it was not going to further monitor the PIL initiated by the high court to assess the preparedness of the authorities here to handle the rising COVID-19 cases now and during the coming days.

The bench directed the Delhi government to ensure that the official orders and directions issued by it and the court with regard to the real-time updates of data of availability of beds and ventilators as also conducting tests be followed by the hospitals. It also directed that the ambulance services, for COVID and non-COVID patients, and the helplines should continue to operate and the nodal officers appointed by the Delhi government in its hospitals should keep in mind the difficulties of the people.

With these observations and directions, the court disposed of the PIL initiated by it, on the basis of a video clip of a man who had to run from pillar to post to get his mother hospitalized after she tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19, and another similar petition filed by a private individual. The order was passed after perusing an affidavit filed by the Delhi government, represented by its standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal.

The affidavit said the government has almost doubled the number of ambulances, augmented its helpline capacity, ramped up testing numbers, and also set up two plasma banks. The affidavit said that more lines were added to its helpline numbers, the number of ambulances was increased to 602 from 334 earlier, the Delhi government procured more than 11 lakh rapid antigen test kits and has a buffer of 8.27 lakh test kits and its offering free of cost testing at all government hospitals and dispensaries.

Of the 602 ambulances, 273 are for COVID patients and 294 for non-COVID, the affidavit has said. The Delhi government has also said it has capped the price of RT/PCR test at Rs 2,400, including taxes, the rapid testing cost has been capped at Rs 450 and private labs have been asked to not refuse home collection of samples.

It also told the court that all hospitals have been directed to update data, regarding bed availability, on the Delhi corona mobile app and their website and nodal officers "have been appointed to mitigate any difficulty faced by the public at large". It also told the bench that two plasma banks at -- Lok Nayak Hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences -- have been set up and people who have recovered from COVID-19 have been requested to donate plasma 28 days after their recovery.

It also told the bench that convalescent plasma (COPLA) therapy was being provided free of cost.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...

US STOCKS-Futures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after a two-day slide for Wall Street, as bets on a more dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve brightened the mood ahead of a busy week for quarterly earnings reports from companies including Boeing ...

Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit

Jan Vertonghen on Monday confirmed that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur after playing his final game for the club. The Belgian defender confirmed on Twitter that he would indeed be leaving the club.The defender played his last game for...

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of the late rock icon David Bowie, has died of leukemia, his company said Monday. He was 76. Yamamoto developed leukemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020