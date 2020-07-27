Left Menu
NGT directs states, UTs to enforce guidelines on regulation of banquets and marriage halls

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked all the states and UTs to take further steps for adopting and enforcing the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines to ensure sustainable use of water, solid and liquid waste management and compliance with the statutory environmental norms "Compliance of such norms must be overseen by the statutory regulatory authorities, including the Local Bodies, the state pollution control boards and, wherever there is violation, stringent action must be taken by way of stopping the non-compliant activities, initiating prosecution and recovering compensation on 'Polluter Pays' principle.

The National Green Tribunal has directed all the states and union territories to enforce guidelines on the regulation of banquets and marriage halls and ensure adequate parking facility, disposal of solid and liquid waste. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked all the states and UTs to take further steps for adopting and enforcing the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines to ensure sustainable use of water, solid and liquid waste management and compliance with the statutory environmental norms "Compliance of such norms must be overseen by the statutory regulatory authorities, including the Local Bodies, the state pollution control boards and, wherever there is violation, stringent action must be taken by way of stopping the non-compliant activities, initiating prosecution and recovering compensation on 'Polluter Pays' principle. This is necessary to enforce the right of citizens to clean environment, which is part of right to life," the bench said while seeking quarterly reports. The green panel also warned that if there is non-compliance, it may have to make the concerned authorities accountable by requiring payment of compensation as well as action against defaulting and erring officers. "CPCB may hold a video conferencing with all the state pollution control boards within one month which may cover, as far as possible not only the present but other significant environmental issues also. If one sitting is not enough, more such sittings be held at suitable intervals so as to avoid delay in compiling relevant information," the bench said.

The NGT had earlier said that use of DJ systems must be fitted with noise limiters and data loggers and be operated within sound proof halls within prescribed noise limits without its effect being felt outside. NGT was hearing a plea filed by Westend Green Farms Society alleging that banquets and marriage halls in Mahipalpur and Rajokri near IGI Airport were causing vehicular congestion and environmental pollution.

