Odisha government effects minor reshuffle in administration

The Odisha government on Monday effected a minor reshuffle among five IAS officers in the administration.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:52 IST
The Odisha government on Monday effected a minor reshuffle among five IAS officers in the administration. "IAS officer RK Sharma has been appointed new agriculture production commissioner. Surendra Kumar has been appointed as new Secretary of Steel & Mines Department," the Odisha Government said in a release.

Anu Garg has been appointed the new Water Resources Secretary along with being given additional charge of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the state government informed. "Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department Secretary Satyabrata Sahu has been given additional charge of the School & Mass Education Department. Chitra Arumugam has been appointed as the new Labour & ESI Secretary," the government added. (ANI)

