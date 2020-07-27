Left Menu
Not inviting Ranjan Gogoi to attend Ram temple bhoomi pujan would be 'injustice': Adhir Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised the demand of inviting former Chief Justice of the country Ranjan Gogoi for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is all set to take place in the presence of several political leaders on August 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:12 IST
Not inviting Ranjan Gogoi to attend Ram temple bhoomi pujan would be 'injustice': Adhir Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised the demand of inviting former Chief Justice of the country Ranjan Gogoi for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is all set to take place in the presence of several political leaders on August 5.

On November 9, 2019, the five-judge bench headed by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya dispute case. Chowdhury said that if Gogoi was not invited for bhoomi pujan, it would be an "injustice" to him.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said, "There is an atmosphere of joy and gaiety among the common people regarding the bhoomi pujan for the construction of the grand temple of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram." "It is difficult to give invitations. Industrialists will come to the event, leaders of the ruling party will come, people of Ramjanmabhoomi movement will be called, so why not Ranjan Gogoi? It is important to invite him to this ceremony and it will be nice too. The organisers of the bhoomi poojan program should call him or else there will be no justice with the former Chief Justice," he added.

Gogoi is currently serving as Rajaya Sabha MP. He was nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind to the Upper House of the Parliament, a decision which was largely criticised by the Opposition parties. Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019. Before leaving the office, Gogoi had said that the issue of pendency of cases in Indian courts is used extensively to "pull down the institution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Ayodhya and join the bhoomi poojan program for the construction of Ram temple on August 5. Preparations for this in Ayodhya are in full swing. (ANI)

