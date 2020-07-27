Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in UP on Sunday, says Amit Mohan Prasad

Over one lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, informed state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:40 IST
Over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in UP on Sunday, says Amit Mohan Prasad
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad speaking at a press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Over one lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, informed state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. Speaking here at a press conference on Monday, Prasad said, "Yesterday, 1,06,962 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state. As of now, no state in the country has done per day testing in such amount."

He added that the total count of samples tested for coronavirus to date in the state stood at 19,41,259. According to data from the Uttar Pradesh government, 3,578 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

"1,192 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The total number of discharged persons in the state has climbed to 42,833. As many as 31 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 1,456. The active cases in the state are 26,204," the state government said in a statement. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the state and take the number of tests per day to 1 lakh by July 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc's foreign borrowings slipped 81 pc to $1.02 bn in Jun

India Incs borrowing from foreign market slipped over 81 per cent to USD 1.02 billion in June this year, data from Reserve Bank of India RBI showed on Monday. The domestic companies had raised USD 5.40 billion from the overseas markets in J...

Mindspace Business Parks REIT public issue subscribed 38 pc on Day 1 of bidding

The public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, was subscribed 38 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The company proposes to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore from the public issue, which wil...

Aptech registers Rs 6.53 cr loss in Q1

Aptech Ltd on Monday said it has registered a loss of Rs 6.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, Aptech said in a regulatory filing. Revenu...

BMS lauds govt for withdrawing order on pictorial warning on beedi bundles, wholesale packs

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Monday welcomed the governments decision to withdraw its order to make pictorial warning mandatory on Beedi bundles and wholesale pack of cigarettes. The government has withdrawn mandatory 100 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020