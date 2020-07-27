Left Menu
Development News Edition

227 deaths, 7,924 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,83,723.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:38 IST
227 deaths, 7,924 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,83,723. "The cases include 2,21,944 recovered and 1,47,592 active. 8706 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in the state is 57.84 per cent," Maharashtra Health Department said.

1,033 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,10,129 in the city including 81,944 patients recovered and discharged and 6,129 deaths, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said. India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to "People's president" Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered on his fifth death anniversary with people paying tributes to him at his memorial near here on Monday. His family members and Ramanathapuram District Collector Veeraraghava Rao paid floral t...

Fire breaks out in container yard

Visakhapatnam, July27 PTI A minor fire broke out in two containers with sodium chlorate at the yard of a freightstation here on Monday, a fire service officer said. However, there were no casualties. Property worth Rs 8 lakh was lost in the...

China collecting DNA samples of millions, experts suspect devloping tool for genetic surveillance

Chinese authorities have been collecting DNA samples from across the country to develop a massive genetic database, in a bid to create a new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state. In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Em...

European tourism faces turbulence only weeks after restart

Europes tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries reopened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other nations causing increasing concern among health authorities over people bringing the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020